Las Vegas airport sees record passenger traffic in October

McCarran International Airport saw record traffic of 4.34 million passengers in October, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported today.

The passenger count eclipsed the previous monthly record of 4.33 million set in July and was up 1.5 percent from October 2016, officials said.

McCarran has accommodated 40.76 million passengers so far this year, up 2.2 percent from the same period last year. Passenger traffic is on track to eclipse the yearly record of 47.8 million set in 2007, officials said.

Southwest Airlines was the airport’s top carrier in October with 1.58 million passengers, followed by American Airlines with 390,239 and United with 363,595.