Police: Teen driver faces DUI count after plowing through house

A teen driver is facing a DUI count after crashing into two cars, driving through a house and hitting another home this morning, according to Metro Police. The 18-year-old driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, police said.

After the wreck, the teen got into an altercation with one of the homeowners, police said. The driver was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

The homeowner involved in the altercation is not facing charges, police said.

The wreck happened about 9:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Crestline Drive, near Washington Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

No damage estimate was provided for the house the vehicle drove through. The second house sustained minor damage, police said.