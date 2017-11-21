Driver in custody after SUV hits, kills person in wheelchair

A person in a wheelchair was hit by an SUV and killed Monday night while attempting to cross seven lanes of traffic on Desert Inn Road, according to Metro Police.

The driver, Fernando Fernandez, 57, of Las Vegas was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of DUI, jail logs show. He's scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened about 7:25 p.m. west of Topaz Street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The male in the wheelchair was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released, pending identification, police said.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.