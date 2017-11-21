Hate to see Sandoval go

I was born into a Democratic family and still maintain that political affiliation. As such, I have been for term limits on a national level, but have not really considered the same locally, until now.

I have a confession to make. I do not always vote a straight Democratic ticket, especially since moving to Nevada over 20 years ago. One of my split votes was for Gov. Brian Sandoval, whom I believe is one of the best state chief executives I’ve experienced. But he will be “out of the job” after the next election.

In this situation, term limits, in my opinion, will hurt our state and all the people who live, work and visit us.

Please, let us have another Sandoval-type personality in the governor’s office.