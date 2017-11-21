Nevada unemployment rate inches up to 5 percent in October

CARSON CITY — Unemployment in Nevada inched up to 5 percent in October from 4.9 percent the previous month, the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation reported today.

“Job levels were at a record high, the unemployment rate is holding relatively steady and initial claims for unemployment insurance are at pre-recessionary levels,” said Bill Anderson, the department’s chief economist.

In the Las Vegas area, the jobless rate fell from 5.2 percent in September to 5.1 percent in October.

Anderson said the unemployment rate has declined for 14 straight months statewide.

“All things considered, labor-market trends continued to point to a broad-based and diversified economic recovery,” he said.