Tax plan will bring relief

As the owner of a local business, Avery’s Coffee Shop, I am fed up with the current tax code.

It is a nightmare for small businesses. My wife and I opened our coffee shop a few years ago — we wanted to create a legacy for our family.

And while we are determined to succeed for our kids and grandkids, we are constantly overwhelmed by the complexity of the current tax code and the staggering costs of compliance. Our taxes are too convoluted to do on our own, but our accountants’ fees every year are devastating.

Each year, it gets tougher for us to stay afloat. Although small businesses are the backbone of America, it seems we have somehow fallen through the cracks.

That’s why the GOP’s plan to cut taxes and simplify the tax code is a much-needed light at the end of the tunnel.

The GOP plan is focused on simplifying our taxes, supporting small businesses and revitalizing our economy for the first time in more than 27 years. I hope Congress will seize on this opportunity to pass tax reform that helps small businesses thrive again, because when we thrive, so do the neighborhoods and communities around us.