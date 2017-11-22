10 tips to make the most of Black Friday at the mall

The allure of Black Friday sales proves too much for most holiday shoppers, and malls around the Las Vegas Valley will undoubtedly be overwhelmed from early morning to late in the evening.

On Black Friday, 70 percent of Americans plan to shop in-store, and 47 percent plan to shop online, down from 55 percent planning to shop online last year, according to a new survey from Deloitte.

Early-morning Black Friday shoppers will outspend others, the survey said. Those shopping from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. plan to spend an average of $225. Those shopping at 6 a.m. expect to spend $147, followed by $161 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Socializing is a primary motivator for spending time in retail stores. About 64 percent plan to shop in-store with family or friends over the weekend, according to the Deloitte survey.

“Grab your friends who are on the same mission,” says Jamie Lamphere, marketing director, Galleria at Sunset, in Henderson. “Share shopping lists with each other so you can divide and conquer to maximize door-buster coverage.”

Halee Harczynski, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin, agreed: “Use the buddy system and shop with a friend. One can wait in line while the other continues to seek out good finds.”

Other benefits? A shopper can be dropped off while a driver can look for a parking space. An extra set of arms can make loading of packages easier.

Here are 10 other tips to make the most of the day provided by Lamphere and Harczynski:

• Make a list of gifts that are a must-grab.

• Know the hours of the stores you want to hit first and if you can, print out a map of the mall so you can devise the best order of stores to visit.

• Have a plan on desired door-busters and sales so you don’t miss out on the best deals. A lot of brands offer early-bird incentives; others offer the same deals throughout the day.

• Check social media for exclusive access to details on store hours, promotions and discounts before everyone else does.

• Comfortable shoes are essential. Wear flats or tennis shoes so you can go the distance without killing your feet.

• Have breakfast for the sprint (and lunch and dinner for the marathon). Stay hydrated. Stay calm.

• Leave potential gift recipients (like certain family members) at home to limit distractions so you can complete those shopping missions. If you are shopping with little ones, know where the closest restroom is.

• “Sometimes, Black Friday shopping ends up being about finding deals for yourself (and that is a good thing!), but also try to check off a couple of gifts from your list by the time you head home,” Lamphere said.

• Save your receipts and get gift receipts for those inevitable duplicate gifts, misfittings and other exchanges and returns.

• “On the busiest shopping day of the year, kindness goes a long way,” Harczynski said. “Remember to have patience and be kind to your fellow shoppers and retail staff. A little bit goes a long way.”