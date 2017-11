The New York Times, in an editorial published Oct. 16 in the Las Vegas Sun, asked the question, “So Republicans, are you happy with the president’s etiquette?”

I can’t respond for all Republicans, but I can respond for myself with a resounding YES!

I could not be happier, and I’m looking forward to seven-plus more years of it.

Every day, I smile when I think about how much better off the nation is with President Donald Trump as opposed to “What’s her name.”