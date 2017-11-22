Area police step up patrols for holiday shopping season

Las Vegas-area police departments have increased patrols around shopping areas throughout the valley and implemented a command center to monitor and deter property crimes during the holiday season, according to Metro Police.

Last year’s shopping season saw about a 7 percent uptick in property-related crimes, Metro Capt. Lazaro Chavez said Tuesday.

The efforts began Monday and will continue through Dec. 30, Chavez said. Police have identified shopping centers and other public venues around the valley where patrons should expect to see more uniformed officers, who will also be available to offer advice on public safety.

Additionally, there will be undercover policing efforts, in which plain-clothes detectives will set up sting operations with bait vehicles and items. “If these items don’t belong to you, you shouldn’t be touching them and you shouldn’t be trying to steal anything,” said Chavez from Downtown Summerlin via online broadcast.

The holidays see an increase of patrons out at stores and on the street, who may be both busy and distracted, Chavez said. “The safety of our community is our priority.”

Chavez recommends that shoppers lock and hide valuables inside vehicles, or carry them. There should also be a safety plan shared with family members on what to do if they’re in danger of becoming victims.

Collaboration is key and authorities also warned shoppers to also be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to store security or police.

Other holiday tips include planning package deliveries to be shipped when the someone is home, or to plan for neighbors to take care of the items. Henderson police on Tuesday released a public service announcement offering further advice.