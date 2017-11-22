Live Blog: Golden Knights vying for first place in Anaheim

ANAHEIM — The Golden Knights are in Anaheim tonight with a chance at first place on the line.

With a win over the Ducks, and a loss by the Kings who are hosting the Jets, Vegas would take first place in the Pacific Division 20 games into the season.

Anaheim is far from full strength, especially at the center position. Ryan Getzlaf is expected to miss two months after having surgery to replace a fractured cheekbone, and Ryan Kesler is out after surgery as well.

“They have some key guys hurt obviously, but watching their games they compete real hard and have one of the best blue lines in the league,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “They move the puck and they're real mobile and their goaltender has been excellent.”

John Gibson went through a rough stretch in goal for the Ducks but has won two straight, with an impressive 2.78 goals against average and .924 save percentage.

“They play a real good, hard game and I may sound like broken record, but we have to play our game, which is a fast-paced,” Gallant said.

Maxime Lagace (4-5-1, 3.67 goals against average) will start in net for the Golden Knights, giving Malcolm Subban another few days of practice since returning from the injured reserve.

Prediction : Ducks 3, Golden Knights 2 in overtime

Season record for predictions: 11-7

Puck drops: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760, Dish Network 5414)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-135, Total 6 minus-120 to the under

Golden Knights (13-6-1) (4-5-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: James Neal (10)

Assist leader: David Perron (11)

Expected goalie: Maxime Lagace (4-5-1, 3.67 goals against average)

Anaheim Ducks (10-7-3) (6-5-2 home)

Coach: Randy Carlyle

Goal leader: Rickard Rakell (8)

Assist leader: Corey Perry (12)

Expected goalie: John Gibson (7-6-1, 2.78 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Maxime Lagace and Malcolm Subban