Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball against Utah

UNLV will get its first true test tonight, facing Utah in the championship game of the MGM Main Event (9:30 p.m., ESPN 2). Are the Rebels ready? After leveling Rice, 95-68, on Monday, it appears so.

Three keys to watch as UNLV tries to improve to 5-0 on the season:

Bigs vs. bigs

UNLV has overpowered opponents in the paint this season behind the dominating duo of freshman center Brandon McCoy (20.0 points, 11.8 rebounds per game) and power forward Shakur Juiston (13.2 points, 14.8 rebounds), but Utah has two sizable forwards who should be able to body up in senior center David Collette (13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds) and senior forward Tyler Rawson (11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds). The pair that wins the battle under the basket could also end up winning the game.

3-point production

UNLV isn’t a prolific 3-point shooting team, averaging just 7.0 makes per game, and so far that's been fine. With McCoy and Juiston owning the interior, the Rebels haven’t had to make it rain yet this season. But in close games, 3-pointers can be huge difference-makers that swing momentum down the stretch. Utah is capable of getting hot from the arc (9.5 3-point field goals per game), with Justin Bibbins in particular posing a threat (43.8 percent from beyond the arc). If Utah starts swishing 3's, can the Rebels keep pace? This may be a game where UNLV needs Jovan Mooring to hit a handful from deep.

Step up

UNLV hasn’t played a team as good as Utah this season—not even close, really. Will the Rebels need some time to adapt to the level of competition? If they fall behind early, will they be capable of playing their way back into the game? And will Marvin Menzies' blended system of pace and post-play work against an NCAA tournament-caliber opponent? This is the first measuring-stick game for UNLV; if the Rebels play well tonight—and especially if they win—it should bode really well for their own postseason chances.

