Renowned Chandelier bar refreshed to fit in with other changes at Cosmopolitan

The Chandelier bar, the crystal-festooned centerpiece of the Cosmopolitan, has received a few upgrades recently, a facelift that management says blends it with other ongoing tweaks at the resort over the last few years.

The eye-catching strands of crystals that give the multilevel lounge its distinctive theme aren’t going away, but the changes include new furniture, colors and spaces.

The lounge was originally designed by Rockwell, a firm known for designing sets for the Academy Awards, and has three levels. Changes to the street level were completed last year.

The first level is more open and includes bartop video poker, something that has generated more revenue, Cosmopolitan CEO Bill McBeath said earlier this year.

Patrick Nichols, senior vice president of strategy and business development, explained that some of the changes to the second level of the bar were made to bring it in line with activities on the resort’s second floor. Specifically, an area on the periphery of the lounge was converted to be a common area.

“The area used to just be an extension of the Chandelier bar that was really underutilized,” Nichols said. “Since we added Eggslut, Milk Bar and the Juice Standard, we had three food-and-beverage offerings in the area, but with really nowhere for people to sit and enjoy their food.”

Seating in the space expanded from 15 to 70. USB and charging stations were added. The design team added a large origami-style rabbit sculpture and other art, for which the Cosmopolitan has been known since it opened.

The second level of the Chandelier bar was updated to match changes on the first level. Smaller, more nimble furniture replaced heavier lounge-style seating, and the colors of the floors, walls and bar top were replaced with lighter, reflective finishes.

“We took it right down to the concrete floor and basically redid everything,” Nichols said. “This level didn’t resonate with the other levels. It had a dark floor, a dark bartop, everything. What we tried to do is lighten it up make it to feel like the top of a chandelier.”

Upper management started looking at designs roughly a year ago, Nichols said, and construction took six months. Next up is the middle section, he said.

“Level 1.5 is under construction right now, and that will be open by the end of the year,” he said. “It will have a similar feel with new furniture, a new floor, a new bar and some cosmetic upgrades. And like everything we do, we are putting creature comforts in, like USB ports and power outlets on the bars for charging phones.”