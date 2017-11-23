Police: Reward being offered in Sparks jewelry store theft

SPARKS — Police in Sparks say a reward is being offered for information that leads them to people who stole a pair of diamond earrings from a jewelry store at an outlet mall last month.

Police on Thursday said the nonprofit Secret Witness is offering $500 for details that lead to the arrest and prosecution of the two suspects in the theft case.

Authorities say the two men entered the jewelry store on Oct. 23, and while one of them distracted an employee, the other reached into an open showcase and removed the earrings.

Police say the earrings are valued at "a high dollar amount," but would not disclose the exact figure.

Authorities are asking people with information to contact to police.