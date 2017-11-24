Best Bets: Ice skating at Cosmo, ‘The Bodyguard,’ Howie Mandel and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally the start of the slow season in big Vegas entertainment, but there’s plenty going on in the next couple of days—especially if you’re a local with visiting friends and relatives looking for some family-friendly fun. Let the happy holidays begin.

THE ICE RINK AT THE COSMOPOLITAN Seasonal ice skating rinks are a big thing all over the Las Vegas Valley, and it seems like more are popping up every year. One of the most unique venues is at the Cosmopolitan on the Strip, where the rooftop Boulevard Pool transforms into a winter wonderland complete with roasting s’mores and the occasional snow flurry. The rink is open Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday-Sunday from noon to midnight.Open through January 10, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

HOWIE MANDEL & PUDDLES PITY PARTY “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel is used to performing in the Terry Fator Theatre as part of the Mirage’s Aces of Comedy series, but this time he’s bringing one of his favorite recent acts from “AGT,” the towering sad-faced clown with solid-gold singing voice. Puddles has plenty of experience performing in Vegas, too, having popped into the Smith Center and the Bunkhouse Saloon in recent years. November 24-25, info at mirage.com.

THE BODYGUARD Grammy-nominated singer Deborah Cox and “Westworld” actor Judson Mills star in the stage version of the Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner film favorite at Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center. This version is also filled with smash hits like “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I Will Always Love You,” plus other Whitney classics like “So Emotional” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” — performed by Cox, a vocalist who can definitely do justice to the music. November 24-26, info at thesmithcenter.com.

ANA GABRIEL A star since she was a child, the Mexican singer and songwriter was inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame last month at the annual La Musa Awards gala in Miami. She returns to Las Vegas Saturday night with a performance at the Pearl theater at the off-Strip Palms resort. November 25, info at palms.com.

MISS UNIVERSE The 66TH Miss Universe competition will be broadcast live on Fox from from The Axis at Planet Hollywood Sunday night, hosted for the third time by comedian and TV host Steve Harvey. Take a trip to the Strip if you don’t want to watch France’s Iris Mittenaere crown her successor on TV. November 26, info at ticketmaster.com.