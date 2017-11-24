Fire officials in Las Vegas respond to 3 oven fires on Thanksgiving

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to three 911 calls of food burning in ovens on “relatively quiet and typical” Thanksgiving.

Typically, U.S. fire departments respond to three times more cooking fires on the holiday than any other day, fire officials said today. This was the fourth consecutive year Las Vegas has not seen a cooking-related blaze that’s caused significant damage.

Out of the 20 total fire calls, the most serious one was to flames in a bedroom on Smokey Glen Circle, near Lamb Boulevard and Monroe Avenue, which left six without a home and about $15,000 in damage, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said today.

In the three cooking fire incidents, firefighters only had to assist in clearing smoke from kitchens, officials said.

There also weren’t any carbon monoxide incidents, which tend to reach a peak on Thanksgiving Day, and no drowning incidents, officials said. Overall, the Fire Department responded to 304 incidents, which it called a “below-average” day.