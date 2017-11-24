Man hit by 2 vehicles, killed near Strip on Thanksgiving

A 60-year-old Las Vegas man was killed on Thanksgiving when he was hit by a pickup truck and a car as he was crossing Sahara Avenue at the Strip, according to Metro Police. Neither vehicle stopped after the incident, police said.

The man was crossing just east of the Strip about 8:40 p.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck and then run over a second time by a white, four-door station wagon, police said. He was walking against the red pedestrian crossing signal and was outside of the marked crosswalk, police said.

The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Metro at 702-828­-3595 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385­-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.