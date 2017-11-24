More than 700 register for Lights FC player combine

Courtesy of Las Vegas Lights FC

The Las Vegas Lights FC have closed registration for their local player combine after more than 700 sign-ups.

The event, which will be Dec. 9 and 10 at the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex, 7901 W. Washington Ave., lest local soccer players showcase their skills in front of Lights coaches and scouts.

“The response to this player combine from Las Vegas is tremendous,” Lights FC head coach José Luis Sanchez Solá said. “I of course am out to find local talent to make our team have true Las Vegas flavor, but this outstanding response to our combine alone shows just how hungry the city is for professional soccer. Now, we want to give them a team that matches the city’s desire.”

Registration for the event is now closed. Players who were unable to register and would like consideration from the Lights can contact the club via email at [email protected]

The Lights become the 33rd team in the United Soccer League and will begin play at Cashman Field in February.