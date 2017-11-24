Tahoe Reno Industrial Park developer lauds Trump’s quest to cut red tape

Lance Gilman, partner-broker of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, recently returned from Washington, D.C., excited about President Donald Trump’s ability to cut federal regulations instead of writing them.

He said Trump’s focus on deregulating was the emphasis as Gilman met with high-ranking members of the administration along with other state, county and municipal leaders from across the nation.

Gilman, also a Storey County commissioner, was impressed that the administration would seek the opinions of “grass-roots” elected officials. He said on "Nevada Newsmakers" that he is confident that deregulation will spur economic development in Northern Nevada.

“They are looking at simplifying, deregulating and (seeking) less paperwork,” Gilman said.

Trump has withdrawn more than 800 proposed regulations from the Obama administration, according to multiple news reports.

Gilman called Trump’s deregulation agenda “the untold story of the administration,” suggesting that Trump's deregulation plan is a bigger victory than Trump placing a new justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I'm sure this is what is driving our stock market," Gilman said. "Folks are aware. It is happening at all levels — financial, development — it's just amazing.”

Gilman is optimistic about future federal funding for projects in Northern Nevada. He also sees Trump cutting the length of time to get permits for developments and building projects under of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

“We're going to see some major changes in the amount of paperwork necessary and the timelines they are now committing,” Gilman said.

Highway construction was also discussed with federal officials, Gilman said.

“One of the issues we are looking at locally is federal infrastructure — Interstate 80, maybe new highways or infrastructure development,” Gilman said.

“The Nevada Department of Transportation gets a lot of compliments from the federal level,” he said. “But NDOT's hands are tied when it comes to NEPA permits. That is your national environmental permit. (They must be approved) before you can touch anything of a federal nature, and those permits average nine years to get one.”

While I-80 would be a priority for Gilman’s Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex (TRI), he also sees many more areas where federal highway dollars could be spent in Northern Nevada.

“(U.S.) 395 is running north and south with heavy traffic, so the information that I received from NDOT is that they would like to see about $3 billion worth (of projects) over the next 10 years or so implemented here in Northern Nevada. All of that, of course, needs NEPA permits.’

In addition to more east-west connector roads, other infrastructure improvements are needed, Gilman said.

Gilman said he is less confident that Congress will approve funding. “I don't understand what is happening on Congress, candidly,” Gilman said. "I'm very disappointed in that side of our government."

Trump is not getting the credit for what he is trying to accomplish, Gilman said. “I am going to tell you that Trump is like that duck and he is paddling real fast under water,” he said.

Ray Hagar is a retired political journalist from the Reno Gazette-Journal and current reporter/columnist for the Nevada Newsmakers podcast and website, nevadanewsmakers.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at @RayHagarNV.