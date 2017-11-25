Fremont Cannon: 3 keys for a UNLV win against rival UNR

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

It’s an easy scenario for the UNLV football team: Beat UNR and become eligible to be picked for a bowl.

The Rebels at noon today in Reno will try to potentially extend their season against two-win UNR, attempting to win a third straight road Fremont Cannon game.

“I know what it is like to see that thing pulled over to our sideline and how exciting that is,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said of the cannon. “But we also know how it is to have it pulled away and taken back over there. Those are both different emotions. We know which one we prefer.”

UNLV (5-6) scored a late second touchdown last week at New Mexico to remain in the hunt for a postseason game, adding more significance to the season finale with the Wolf Pack — not that the annual rivalry game needed more meaning.

Here are three keys for a UNLV win:

Managing emotions With a week of buildup, players on both teams will surely come out emotional and ready to play. The team that controls emotions the best, everything from avoiding unsportsmanlike penalties to executing their game plan, will be best-suited for success.

“That is a big thing is making sure you have the right approach and demeanor to it,” Sanchez said. “You have to be careful of getting so jacked up that you aren’t executing at a high level. At the same you can’t come out even-keeled about it. You have to go out there and doing a really good job of matching energy.”

Balance on offense UNR ranks 116th nationally in points allowed at 35.5 per game, meaning the Rebels will have plenty of chances to score points. Its running game features two rushers — quarterback Armani Rogers and Lexington Thomas — who threaten to gain more than 100 each game. But, as witnessed in the late rally at New Mexico, it will be Rogers’ success in passing the ball that will be the difference. If the Rebels can’t complete passes, UNR defenders won’t be able to stay near the line of scrimmage to slow the run.

Watch for trick plays Between its offense and special teams, Sanchez says UNR has put more trick plays on film that any other team in the country. Needless to say, the Rebels are on high-alert — especially in the kicking game. “We have to be ready for that,” Sanchez said.

