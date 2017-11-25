Roy Moore thanks Trump in new fundraising appeal

Brynn Anderson / AP

Republican Roy Moore is touting President Donald Trump's near-endorsement of him in a new fundraising email to supporters.

The Republican Senate candidate from Alabama sent out a fundraising appeal Wednesday night touting Trump's criticisms of Democrat Doug Jones.

Trump referenced Jones on Tuesday when he told reporters, "We don't need a liberal person in there."

While Trump has not officially sided with Moore, he noted that Moore has denied the accusations of sexual misconduct against teens.

Trump said, "Roy Moore denies it, that's all I can say."

Moore tells supporters in his fundraising appeal, "I appreciate Donald Trump for defending my honor and my character."

Meanwhile, the Democrat in the Senate race is spotlighting Moore's accusers in a new ad.

The ad, run by Doug Jones' campaign, shows the photographs of the women who have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them, or pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teens while he was in his 30s.

The announcer in the ad says, "they were girls when Roy Moore immorally pursued them." It ends with the line, "Will we make their abuser a U.S. senator?"

Moore has denied the accusations. He has said he never dated underage women and never engaged in sexual misconduct.