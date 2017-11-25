RTC warns drivers heading to California on I-15 to expect heavy traffic

Travelers driving back to California this afternoon should expect heavy traffic on southbound Interstate 15, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

About 1:30 p.m., there was a 13-mile backup near the Nevada-California border, RTC said on Twitter. “Prepare for long delays.”

Sigalert, a traffic monitoring website, shows that traffic begins slowing down near Good Springs Road and further slows down until commuters pass Primm, when the average speed is listed at 70 mph.