Three keys for UNLV basketball vs. Southern Utah

UNLV is 5-0 and coming off an impressive win over Utah, and they'll try to keep that momentum rolling forward in Saturday's matchup against Big Sky opponent Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds are 2-2 and not regarded very highly by the various national rankings, but that doesn't mean UNLV can overlook this game. Here are three keys for the Rebels as they try to take care of business:

Defend the perimeter

Southern Utah wants to push the pace under former UNLV assistant Todd Simon, and the Thunderbirds are ranked No. 20 in KenPom.com’s adjusted tempo rating. But while it’s a fast attack, it’s not very efficient (No. 285 in adjusted offense), as Southern Utah attempts a lot of 3-pointers and doesn’t make many. UNLV dominated another spread offense in a win over Eastern Washington last week, so this shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Rebels defensively. If Jovan Mooring, Kris Clyburn and the rest of the perimeter defense holds up, Southern Utah will struggle to score.

Get physical

Southern Utah’s best player is senior forward Jamal Aytes (12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds per game), who hardcore UNLV fans might remember from his few weeks in a Rebels uniform four years ago. Aytes, a powerful 6-foot-6 scrapper, transferred from UNLV to BYU early in his freshman season, and he’s now a fifth-year grad transfer who is leading Southern Utah in net rating and rebounding rate. The only problem is, he fouls so much that he has trouble staying on the court. His high in minutes played for the season is 23, and he’s committed at least three personals in every game while fouling out twice. If UNLV works the ball down low to center Brandon McCoy and power forward Shakur Juiston, their physical style of play should invite contact and force Aytes into foul trouble even earlier than usual. Once Aytes is on the bench, the Rebels’ frontcourt can feast.

Keep momentum going

UNLV’s 85-58 blowout of Utah on Wednesday was the program’s best win since beating Oregon at the MGM Grand in December of 2015. Now the Rebels are 5-0 and momentum is starting to build. UNLV is now a top-100 team according to KenPom (No. 97, after starting the season at No. 172), and sports-reference.com’s net rating (which measures strength of schedule and margin of victory on a per-possession basis) has the Rebels at No. 4 in the nation. With a road game at Northern Iowa and a home date with Arizona looming next week, the last thing the Rebels want to do right now is stumble against a vastly inferior team like Southern Utah. UNLV needs to come out with energy early, build a big lead and improve to 6-0.

