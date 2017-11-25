Vegas Golden Knights defeat Coyotes 4-2 in Arizona

AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin

The Golden Knights scored three goals in a minute and 42 seconds and outlasted the Coyotes for a 4-2 win Saturday night in Arizona.

Tomas Nosek started the scoring with a great individual performance on the penalty kill. After being a healthy scratch for the past few games, Nosek rewarded coach Gerard Gallant for inserting him into the lineup with a shorthanded goal in the second period.

William Karlsson continued his red-hot play with a goal only 21 seconds later. It was Karlsson’s team-leading 13th goal of the season, and puts him at fifth in the entire NHL.

Shortly after Erik Haula scored his seventh goal of the season on a rebound off a Jonathan Marchessault shot to put the Golden Knights up 3-0 after two periods.

The Coyotes got on the board when Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s wrist shot from the point made it’s way through traffic and past Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban.

Vegas dodged a bullet midway through the third period when both Brayden McNabb and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare were called for penalties and the Golden Knights faced a 5-on-3 for 1:28.

The Golden Knights were able to kill off the penalties, but surrendered an even strength goal to pull within one with 9:25 to play in the game.

Jonathan Marchessault scored an empty net goal to end the game. With two assists and the goal, Marchessault had three points for the third straight game.

Malcolm Subban, in his first full game since missing weeks with a lower body injury, saved 23-of-25 shots to improve his record this season to 4-0-0.

It was the fifth straight win for Vegas, matching its previous season high, and improves their record within the Pacific Division to 7-1-0. The Golden Knights remain in first place in the division, now four points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who host the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night.