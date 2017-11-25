Walrus needs protection

The Pacific walrus is facing the negative consequences of climate change. The walrus lives in cold areas, such as the Arctic Ocean. Female walruses use sea ice to give birth and nurse their young. The ice is also used to gather food and as resting stations because walruses cannot swim indefinitely.

Climate change has caused the sea ice to melt, so walruses are now swimming onshore, where stampedes are a big threat. How can a walrus nurse her young when she is subject to dangers on shore?

The walrus is not protected under the Endangered Species Act. Therefore, nothing is currently being done to make sure its habitat is protected. The Trump administration needs to acknowledge the issue by listing the animal as endangered. The administration also needs to stop cutting the Environmental Protection Agency budget. The EPA works to promote clean air, water and energy, all of which play a role in maintaining animal ecosystems. The Pacific walrus is just one example of an animal whose ecosystem is suffering as a result of climate change.