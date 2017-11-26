Overpopulation must be slowed

If the high-schoolers who shared their hopes, dreams and concerns at this year’s Sun Youth Forum mentioned the exploding human population, it wasn’t mentioned in coverage of the event.

But the global population, which is predicted to reach about 11.2 billion in 2100 (an increase of about 3.8 billion compared to today’s figures) should be a concern to them.

We must educate the next generation that continued population growth will inevitably lead to the collapse of civilization, with the deaths of billions in the very near future.

We must teach them that every major problem faced by humanity today was caused or exacerbated by the spiraling population and that none of those problems can be solved or ameliorated unless population growth is controlled.