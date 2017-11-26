Recipe: Braised beef in a pumpkin bowl

With the calendar flipping from November to December, many people throw away their decorative gourds, but if you have a pumpkin or its green, stocky cousin, the kabocha squash, you’re better off delighting in a beautiful meal that’s as festive as it is hearty. The kabocha, with a sweet potato-like flavor and texture, will give you merry flashbacks to Thanksgiving, and maybe even persuade you to make it the star of next year’s feast.

For pumpkin

• 1 pumpkin or kabocha squash, small to medium

• salt and pepper

• water

1. Remove lid of pumpkin and retain for later use. Scoop out seeds and flesh. Score inside several times.

2. Rub interior surface with salt and pepper.

3. Place pumpkin upside down in large, shallow pan, and place lid in pan beside pumpkin.

4. Add 1/4-inch of water and bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until pumpkin is tender.

5. Remove pumpkin from oven. Drain water and return upright pumpkin to baking pan.

Ingredients and directions for beef

• 2 1/2 boneless beef short rib

• 3/4 tsp salt

• 1/4 tsp chicken bouillon powder

• 1/4 tsp soy sauce

• 1 1/3 tbsp rock sugar

• 1 tsp Xiao cooking wine*

• 1/4 tsp white pepper

• 3 bay leaves

• 1 1/4 tsp tomato paste

• 1/4 tsp thyme

• 3 cups beef broth

• 1/4 cup celery, chopped

• 1/4 cup tomato, diced

• 3/4 cup carrot, chopped

• 1/4 cup bacon, chopped

*Xiao cooking wine can be found in Asian markets, or dry sherry can be used as a substitute

1. Stir fry the bacon and celery until golden brown in a wok.

2. Add those ingredients into a pot with boneless beef, salt, chicken bouillon powder, soy sauce, rock sugar, cooking wine, white pepper, bay leaves, tomato paste, thyme and beef broth and simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

3. Add the carrot and tomato and simmer another hour, stirring occasionally.

4. Pour everything inside the pumpkin bowl and serve.