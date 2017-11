Assemblywoman Amber Joiner won’t seek re-election

CARSON CITY — Assemblywoman Amber Joiner, a two-term Democrat from Reno, has decided not to run for re-election next year.

“I will serve out the remainder of my term for the next year since there is still a lot of constituent and committee work for me to do,” she said today.

During the 2017 legislative session, she was the primary sponsor of 21 bills, including ones to expand Medicaid for women and to tighten the reporting of bullying in schools.