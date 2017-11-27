CNN’s Blitzer fights back against president’s attack

NEW YORK — CNN fought back Monday against President Donald Trump's latest attack, with anchor Wolf Blitzer saying that no matter how many insults, "even the loudest critics can't silence the facts."

The president over the weekend took a shot at CNN International with a tweet that the network is a source of fake news and poorly represents the United States to the world.

Blitzer narrated a segment Monday that featured four minutes of clips with CNN reporters on dangerous reporting assignments in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, North Korea, Bangladesh and elsewhere.

Blitzer said that despite Trump's criticism, CNN is unwavering in its mission and independence.