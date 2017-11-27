Commission reviewing inequities in sentencing criminals

CARSON CITY — A commission started a review today on inequities in sentencing of criminals in Nevada.

The 25-member Commission on the Administration of Justice, created by the 2017 Legislature, includes judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers, advocates for prisoners, law enforcement representatives, legislators, and corrections and parole officials.

Nevada Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty was elected chairman.

Hardesty said sentencing practices in Nevada are “all over the map,” with people convicted of similar crimes under similar circumstances receiving different sentences.

The commission will look at the role of race in sentencing.

The commission has until Sept. 1 to present a bill to the 2019 Legislature to make changes to address the issue.