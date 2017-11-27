Firefighters work for hours to free man stuck in trash truck

PHILADELPHIA — Officials say it took firefighters more than two hours to free a man who wound up stuck in a trash truck's compactor section.

Firefighters had use ladders to get into the vehicle so they could remove bags of trash to reach the man Monday morning.

The ordeal happened outside The Kintock Group home, which serves as an interim stop before state and federal prisoners are released.

Authorities initially said the man escaped from the facility, but a prisons department spokeswoman says no one was missing from a roll call.

The man was taken to a hospital. Police say he's in critical condition with leg, hip and abdominal injuries.

Police say it appears the man had been sleeping in a trash bin when he was tossed into the truck.