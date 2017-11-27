Pahrump man suspected of stealing 30 beers arrested after medical call

PAHRUMP — Law enforcement authorities in Pahrump say a man suspected of stealing 30 cans of beer in an armed robbery has been found by sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance.

The Nye County sheriff's office says 26-year-old Pahrump resident Daniel Weldon was found Sunday with a self-inflicted pellet-gun wound. The day before, deputies had responded to an armed robbery call at a convenience store.

The sheriff's office says Weldon was found wearing the boots the robbery suspect was reported to have worn. Authorities say Weldon also had 26 beers in a backpack that he allowed deputies to search.

Weldon was transported to a Las Vegas hospital and later taken to the Nye County Detention Center. He faces charges including armed robbery.

Records do not list an attorney who could comment on Weldon's behalf.