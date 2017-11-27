Strong winds, cooler temperatures moving into valley

After an unseasonably warm Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas, temperatures are cooling down, according to the National Weather Service of Southern Nevada.

A wind advisory has been issued until 8 p.m., as meteorologists expect 20 to 30 mph winds from the southwest, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

A dust advisory has also been issued, and 45 mph gusts have been recorded at McCarran International Airport, according to the weather service.

The winds are expected to usher in cooler temperatures in the valley, the weather service said. The high Tuesday is expected to reach only 67 degrees, with a low of 45, according to the weather service.