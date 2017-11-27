UNLV basketball receives votes in AP Top 25 poll

UNLV basketball is off to an impressive 6-0 start, and the national media is beginning to take notice, as the Runnin’ Rebels received votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll for the first time in three years.

After dispatching Rice, Utah and Southern Utah last week, UNLV garnered two points from the the AP voters. That places the Rebels as the unofficial No. 41 team in the nation.

It’s quite a turnaround from last season, when UNLV went 11-21 in Marvin Menzies’ first year on the job. But behind a strong recruiting class, including freshman center Brandon McCoy (20.2 points, 13.0 rebounds per game) and junior transfer Shakur Juiston (13.2 points, 13.0 rebounds), UNLV is trending upward.

No Mountain West teams are ranked in the Top 25, and UNR was the only other Mountain West team to receive votes this week (61).

The last time UNLV received votes for the AP poll was during the 2014-15 season, when the 9-3 Rebels picked up five points.

