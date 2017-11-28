Coroner identifies man killed on highway in Mesquite

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 | 10:06 a.m.
MESQUITE — Authorities have identified a man who was struck and killed on a highway near the Nevada-Utah border.
The Spectrum reports the Clark County Coroner's Office says Jesus Zapata-Hernandez, of Mesquite, Nevada, was killed Nov. 10 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Mesquite.
Mesquite Police public information officer Quinn Averett says Zapata-Hernandez also has been identified as "the person who had forced entry into three business buildings" on the previous night.
Averett says police do not know why Zapata-Hernandez was on the roadway in the early morning hours.