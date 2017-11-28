How to help on Giving Tuesday in Las Vegas

Giving Tuesday is celebrating its 6th anniversary today to launch the charitable season — the end of year period where people often donate for the holiday.

Started in 2012 by the Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, the campaign utilizes social media and community partnerships to create a global movement of giving including in Southern Nevada.

“#GivingTuesday harnesses the potential of social media and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities; it provides a platform for them to encourage the donation of time, resources and talents to address local challenges,” according to their website.

This year, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match up to $2 million raised on Facebook for U.S. nonprofits, stretching beyond the initial donation, all with a click of a button or by starting a fundraiser for the non-profit of your choice through the social media page.

Southern Nevadans feeling generous can give to several different local organizations, and can help in a multitude of ways including monetary donations, donating goods or volunteering.

There are 240 organizations verified through Giving Tuesday in Nevada locals can donate to. In addition, locals participating in the #MyGivingStory contest through sharing a story about how an organization impacts the community positively can help that chosen non-profit can win a grand prize of $10,000.

Smaller prizes include $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, and $500 for non-profits nominated. These prizes are open to nonprofits who are nominated by U.S. residents who are 13 years of age or older.

This year to date, over 1,640,000 gifts collected and $177,000,000 raised online in over 98 countries so far after tallying the parts of the world that have already launched Giving Tuesday.

Several other nations have launched their campaigns ahead of the United States including Russia, Singapore, and New Zealand.

Giving Tuesday has list of organizations participating in Southern Nevada.