Illinois Rep. Gutierrez to retire after 13 House terms

WASHINGTON — Illinois Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez will announce he is retiring and won't seek re-election next year.

The 13-term lawmaker from Chicago has been a leader in his party's efforts to overhaul the nation's immigration laws. His decision was confirmed by a Washington Democrat on condition of anonymity because the congressman had yet to announce his decision.

Gutierrez, 63, is a leading member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. He's pushed for federal aid to help rebuild storm-battered Puerto Rico. His parents came from Puerto Rico before moving to Chicago in the 1950s.

The congressman has also clashed repeatedly with President Donald Trump. He's among a small handful of House Democrats who have signed onto a largely symbolic effort to impeach him.