Man, 70, in wheelchair hit by car and killed

A 70-year-old man in a wheelchair was hit by a car and killed Monday night while crossing Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The Las Vegas man was outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit about 5:55 p.m. by a car headed east on Desert Inn at Zuni Circle, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead, officials said.

The man’s name was not released, pending notification of his family.

Neither the driver, a 32-year-old Las Vegas man, nor his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Las Vegas, were injured, police said.

The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.