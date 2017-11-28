Who’s playing? A full injury update for the Golden Knights

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP

Aside from the goalie position, which was struck with a historically bad injury bug, the Golden Knights have been relatively healthy through the first quarter of the NHL season.

But recently Vegas has suffered its share of injuries, and lineup questions abound heading into tonight’s game with the Dallas Stars.

The injuries could prevent some key players from missing action. Here are the latest updates on every player with injury concerns:

David Perron

Perron was knocked out of the Golden Knights’ win over San Jose on Friday when Sharks’ forward Timo Meier hit him away from the puck.

Meier leaned into an unsuspecting Perron with his left shoulder, knocking Perron to the ice mid-way through the second period. The 29-year-old winger didn’t travel with the Golden Knights to Arizona on Saturday, and coach Gerard Gallant said he’s day to day with an upper-body injury.

Perron has skated at City National Arena since the injury but did not practice with the team on Monday. If he can’t play tonight against the Stars, he will likely be replaced on the top line by Oscar Lindberg, who played alongside James Neal and Erik Haula in Saturday’s win over Arizona.

Luca Sbisa

The Golden Knights’ top-pairing defenseman has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

Sbisa last played in Vegas’ 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 10, and only recently returned to practice. The 28-year-old practiced Monday with a red, “no contact” jersey and has confirmed he won’t play tonight against the Stars.

Sbisa said on Monday that he expects to travel with the team on the upcoming trip to Minnesota and Winnipeg.

William Carrier

When Carrier missed Monday’s practice it came as a shock to most. The fourth-line forward took only two shifts in the third period on Saturday and was on the bench for the final 14 minutes, but it’s not clear when an injury took place.

Nevertheless, Carrier missed Monday’s practice and is listed as day to day, according to Gallant.

If neither Carrier or Perron can play tonight, it would leave Vegas with only 11 forwards, likely prompting a call-up from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Maxime Lagace

Lagace was pulled from the Golden Knights’ 5-4 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday after allowing four goals in the first two periods.

Afterwards Gallant said Lagace “wasn’t feeling well” but said he wasn’t injured. Malcolm Subban started Saturday against the Coyotes and played well, but Lagace was on the bench and appeared ready to play if needed.

Subban will likely start in net tonight against Dallas, but it’s worth keeping an eye on Lagace, especially with the Golden Knights’ history of goalies.

Oscar Dansk

Speaking of goalies, the Golden Knights have been without Dansk for nearly a month since he suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 30.

Dansk slipped during the second period of Vegas’ 6-3 loss to the Islanders and was immediately placed on injured reserve. The original diagnosis from the team was Dansk would miss the remainder of that road trip, which ended Nov. 7, but nearly three weeks later Dansk has still not practiced and remains on the injured reserve.

Marc-Andre Fleury

By far the most publicized injury on the Golden Knights has been the concussion of three-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Fleury.

The 33-year-old netminder has been out of the lineup since taking a knee to the head on Oct. 13 and still has no timetable to return.

Fleury was seen on the ice before practice on Monday, but that could have been for team picture day. The veteran has been a regular on the bench at practices at City National Arena, but doesn’t appear any closer to a return to the ice.