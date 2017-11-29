Driver sought after girl, 8, hit crossing street in Henderson

Henderson Police say they are searching for the driver of a silver Dodge Charger who hit and critically injured an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night.

The driver did not call 911 and left after the incident about 8 p.m. at Warm Springs Road and Driftwood Court, west of Lake Mead Parkway, police said.

The Henderson girl, who was taken to University Medical Center, was crossing the street when she was hit by the car, which was traveling west on Warm Springs, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.