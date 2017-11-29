Live blog: Three keys for UNLV basketball at Northern Iowa

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

UNLV will put its perfect 6-0 record on the line tonight at Northern Iowa, as Marvin Menzies takes his team on the road for the first time this season. Can the Rebels go into a hostile environment against a good team and come away with another win? Three keys for tonight’s game:

Perimeter production

If this turns out to be the tight, low-scoring game some are projecting, a handful of second-half 3-pointers could swing the outcome. So far this season, that’s an area in which the Rebels have excelled defensively. They’ve held four of six opponents under their average 3-point production (the other two teams finished right at their average for 3-point field goals per game); for the season, UNLV is limiting opponents to 24.1 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks No. 8 in the nation.

Mooring’s mood

How will senior guard Mooring bounce back from his benching down the stretch in the Rebels’ win over Southern Utah on Saturday? Menzies often commends Mooring for his ability to accept hard coaching and not take it personally, so the situation should be fine. But it’ll be interesting to monitor Mooring’s shot selection tonight. An ill-advised launch from well beyond the 3-point line earned him a ticket to the bench against SUU, but the Rebels will need his scoring punch—and his confidence—against Northern Iowa.

Post patrol

Of course, it may sound simplistic, but for UNLV the game will likely come down to its big bodies. Can Brandon McCoy (20.2 points, 13.0 rebounds per game) and Shakur Juiston (13.2 points, 13.0 rebounds) continue to produce at superstar levels as the competition gets tougher?

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.