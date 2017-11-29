Missing Utah father, daughter spotted in Las Vegas

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a Utah man and his daughter who are missing, have medical issues and were believed to be in Las Vegas, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Josh Stinger, who is not considered dangerous and has done nothing wrong, and his daughter Abby, were in a blue Dodge Durango with Utah plates 904NYR, according to a missing persons flyer.

They were spotted in Las Vegas as late as Tuesday night, officials said. The father and daughter are from Riverdale, Utah, about 450 miles north of Las Vegas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverdale Police at 801-394-6616.