2 home invasion suspects sought in west-valley attack

Metro Police are searching for a pair of armed and masked suspects they say beat a victim inside a west valley house during a Tuesday night burglary.

The burglary and attack was reported about 8:10 p.m. on Orkiney Drive, near Alta and Town Center drives, police said.

The gun-toting suspects, who entered the home through an unlocked back door, accessed a bedroom where the victim was lying, and one of them held the victim down and slapped her, while the other ransacked the bedroom, police said.

The suspects, who spoke Spanish during the crime, were described as Hispanic, medium-build men who stand about 5 feet, 8 inches, police said. They wore dark clothes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.