Golden Knights face Wild tonight with newly inked McNabb

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Vegas Golden Knights will take the ice tonight in St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild, and defenseman Brayden McNabb will do so with a brand new contract.

McNabb agreed to a 4-year, $10 million deal Wednesday to remain with the Golden Knights through the 2021-22 season.

“McNabb has performed very well for us, has been a big part of our success and is at the right age to lock him up,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said. “He’s got a lot of room for growth.”

The 27-year-old defenseman leads Vegas in hits (56) and blocked shots (52) and has averaged 19:30 of ice time this season.

“He is a very good defensive defenseman,” McPhee said. “He’s got a long stick, and is good with his stick. He’s locked down some of the top opposing players for us, and we hope he’s here for the rest of his career.”

McNabb joins Reilly Smith as the only players the Golden Knights have under contract through the 2021-22 season. Tonight, the player McNabb, and the rest of the Golden Knights’ defense, will be tasked at corralling is Las Vegas-raised Jason Zucker.

Zucker, who lived in Las Vegas until he was 11, leads the Wild with 13 goals on the season.

The Golden Knights should get a boost defensively tonight, as Luca Sbisa returns to the lineup. He missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury but was activated from the injured reserve today and is expected to play.

The Wild will be desperate to get a win, as they sit at the bottom of the Central Division standings but are only two points behind Dallas and Chicago for fourth.

Special teams will be key in the game, as the Wild are fourth in the NHL with a 24.3 power play percentage and 11th with an 82 penalty kill percentage.

Prediction : Minnesota 3, Golden Knights 2

Season record for predictions: 13-8

Puck drops: 5 p.m.

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760, Dish Network 5414)

Betting line: Golden Knights plus-140, Total 5.5 minus-110 to the under

Golden Knights (15-7-1) (6-5-1 away)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (13)

Assist leader: Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron and Reilly Smith (13)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (4-1-0, 2.09 goals against average)

Minnesota Wild (11-10-3) (6-3-2 home)

Coach: Bruce Boudreau

Goal leader: Jason Zucker (13)

Assist leader: Eric Staal (13)

Expected goalie: Devan Dubnyk (9-7-2, 3.08 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Stefan Matteau, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Luca Sbisa, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Malcolm Subban and Maxime Lagace