More than 160 Pomeranian dogs rescued from truck

Metro Police say they have rescued more than 160 Pomeranian dogs found in a box truck Wednesday evening south of Las Vegas.

The puppies were taken to a Las Vegas animal shelter, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

The investigation began in San Bernardino, Calif., where authorities were waiting to serve a search warrant on a box truck that reportedly was being used to keep dogs, Meltzer said.

Before the warrant was served, the truck was moved, she said. It was later discovered about 5:30 p.m. by Metro resident officers in Sandy Valley, about 50 miles south of Las Vegas, Meltzer said.

The investigation is ongoing, she said.

Kelly Leahy, a spokeswoman for the Animal Foundation, said the dogs were safe and comfortable and in relatively good condition, considering they were found confined three to five in a crate and without food, water or proper ventilation.

A veterinarian was on hand to treat the animals, and shelter staff were inspecting and grooming the puppies, she said.

The animals are on a legal hold but, when allowed, the shelter plans to explore adoptions and transfers to other rescue partners, Leahy said.