Police release surveillance video of Bellagio robbery

Related Story Police seek armed man who robbed Bellagio cashier

Metro Police today released surveillance video in hopes of identifying an armed man they say robbed a cashier’s cage at the Bellagio on Tuesday.

The video shows a car driving to the valet area, a man walking through the casino and, according to police, threatening a cashier with a gun, which appeared to be concealed by a plastic bag. He ran through the casino after the hold-up.

The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the poker room cage, police said. The man, who was wearing a wig, glasses and a beanie hat, was armed with a small-frame, black gun, police said.

Neither casino security officers nor law enforcement confronted the man before he fled in a Chevrolet Cruze that was parked in the valet area and later found by detectives, police said.

Police said the suspect may have brought someone with him to the casino against their will, and that person was questioned by investigators.

“Those who commit crimes like this on the Strip will be hunted down, and whatever amount of cash he got is not enough to face a lifetime in prison,” Metro Capt. John Pelletier said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.