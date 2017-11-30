Scam seeks money from victims by citing bogus arrest warrant

Scammers are contacting would-be victims and pretending to be a cop, lawyer or bounty hunter, telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest while demanding payment, Henderson police warned Thursday.

The scheme appears credible because the suspects are manipulating their caller ID information to make it appear that the calls are coming from an official source, Henderson police wrote in a news release. They “may have your phone number, place of employment and other personal information that makes them seem more legitimate.”

CALLERS WHO SHOULD BE IGNORED • Those seeking payment on an unrecognized debt or loan • Those someone who refuses to provide a phone number or a mailing address • Those who ask for personal financial or sensitive information • Those who exert high pressure and try to scare the caller into paying

“Police do not call first. If you really are in trouble with the law, you will know it. The police will knock on your door or you will receive a certified piece of mail informing you of any legal action that's being taken against you,” police said. “If you do owe a fine, you will not get a 15-minute notice to pay it over the phone.”

The scheme involves a variety of methods, which include telling the victim that there is a warrant, unpaid debt, missed jury duty or another minor fee that is due, police said. Once the victim is convinced, the suspect tells them to wire money, buy a prepaid credit card or asks for other gift cards, police said.

A woman who identified as a Clark County School District teacher on Facebook on Wednesday posted that she was pulled from the classroom after a person claiming to be a police officer phoned her school’s office, telling her it was about “an urgent personal matter.”

She averted becoming a victim when she became suspicious.

She said the scammer probably obtained her information through the school’s website. “I am fearful to walk from my car to the building now and will be looking over my shoulder for the next several days. Today could have been far worse for me had I let emotions get the best of me and cloud my common sense,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Possible victims should ask the caller for a name, company, street address and telephone number, and demand a debt validation notice, police said. If you feel like you’ve been victimized, contact police, the FBI (IC3.gov), and the three major credit bureaus.