Atlantic City casinos win up 4 percent in September

Wayne Parry / AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's casinos won more from gamblers in September than they did a year earlier.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos and online gambling outlets won $235.8 million, an increase of 4.1 percent compared with September 2016.

When the now-shuttered Trump Taj Mahal is excluded, Atlantic City's casino revenue was up by 7.9 percent from a year ago. The Trump Taj Mahal shut down last October

Five of the seven casinos currently operating showed increases in September, led by the Golden Nugget, which was up 14.1 percent to $24.6 million.

Bally's was down 1.7 percent 1o $17.8 million and Caesars was down 0.1 percent to $29.8 million.

Internet gambling was up 25.6 percent to $20.4 million.