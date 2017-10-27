Caesars Entertainment to begin charging locals for parking

Las Vegas locals, as well as all Nevadans, will now have to pay for parking at Caesars Entertainment properties on the Strip, the company announced in a news release late Friday night.

Starting Thursday, the release stated, Nevada residents will begin paying to park at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, the Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, the Linq resort and Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Parking will still be free at the Rio property and at all locations for members of Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program if they are Platinum level or above.

MGM Resorts International was the first to break the long-standing Strip tradition of free parking last year. By the time 2016 ended and the new year began, other casino companies with resorts on the Strip, including Caesars, followed suit. By mid-year, the Cosmopolitan, and Wynn and Encore began charging for valet and self-parking.

Unlike those other companies, however, Caesars gave locals a break when it came to self-parking, until now.

In the release, Caesars executives blamed the change on those who park in their garages while not frequenting Caesars properties.

"We have noticed an uptick in people coming to our properties only to park,” said Richard Broome, executive vice president of public affairs and communications. “This has limited the availability of self-parking for our actual customers — especially during concerts and sporting events taking place elsewhere on the Las Vegas Strip.”

The fees for parking at Caesars Entertainment properties are:

Caesars Palace, valet

1 to 4 hours: $15

4 to 24 hours: $20

Oversized vehicles: $25 per day

Caesars Palace, self-park

1 to 4 hours: $10

4 to 24 hours: $12

Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, the Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, the Linq resort and Harrah’s Las Vegas, self-park

Up to 60 minutes: Free

1 to 4 hours: $7.00

4 to 24 hours: $10.00

Over 24 hours: $10 for each additional day or fraction thereof

The Linq Backlot: An additional $20 fee for oversized vehicles

Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, the Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, the Linq resort and Harrah’s Las Vegas, valet

Up to 4 hours: $13.00

4 to 24 hours: $18.00

Over 24 hours: $18 for each additional day or fraction thereof