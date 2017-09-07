Woman hits $787,000 jackpot on penny slot machine

A Texas woman hit a $787,842 jackpot this week on a penny slot machine at Harrah’s.

Janet Redwine of Coppell, Texas, hit the big prize on Monday while playing a Willy Wonka: World of Wonka machine, Caesars Entertainment announced today.

It is the second time the machine has paid out a jackpot in less than three months. On June 22, two visitors hit for $944,337 on the same Willy Wonka slot machine, Caesars said.

Since April, players have hit more than nine jackpots of $100,000 or more at Caesars resorts in Las Vegas, officials said.