CSN to host career fair Wednesday

Those in search of a job or a new employer have until Wednesday to polish resumes and dry clean their best clothes for a career fair at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas Campus.

Organizations, such as Apple, Allegiant Air and the Clark County School District, are expected to send representatives to the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the June Whitley Student Lounge, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.

“The Fall Career Fair is a great opportunity for students to connect with employers on the spot," said Bradford Glover, director of Career Services and Reentry at CSN, in a news release. “Many job seekers use it as a way to learn more about potential employers. Recruiters will also be on hand to provide detailed information about their organizations and the jobs available.”

Applicants should expect to meet recruiters to learn about employment opportunities, the release said. Organizers suggest bringing resumes, dressing the part and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Other companies participating are: Ameriprise Financial, Boyd Gaming Corporation, FedEx Ground, Lowes, MGM Resorts International, Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Station Casinos, Wolfgang Puck, and others, the release said.

Employers and applicants with questions can contact CSN at 702-651-4700.